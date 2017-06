The Fourth of July is less than 2 weeks away, and fireworks went on sale in the city of Bowling Green this morning.



You’ve seen their colorful tents all over town. The workers tell us they will be open until July 6th and are selling fireworks from dusk until dawn.



They stay in their tents rain or shine for the two-week period, and even though the tents are within feet of each other, it's a friendly completion to see who can sell the most fireworks.