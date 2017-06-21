Louisville PD Seek Help Finding Missing Man

The Louisville Metro Police Department is asking for the community's help locating 27-year-old Bret Broffman, Jr. He has been missing from the Louisville area for the past 2 weeks.



He was likely headed to the Bonnaroo Music Festival in Manchester, TN on June 7th, and his vehicle was located near Frank Mills Road in Glasgow on the same day.



Broffman is a white male, 5'10", and weighs 140 pounds. If you have seen him or have information on his whereabouts, contact the Louisville Metro Police Department at (502) 574-LMPD(5673) or the Glasgow Police Department at (270) 651-5151.