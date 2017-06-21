Louisville PD Seek Help Finding Missing Man - WNKY.com | SoKY Community, Events, Weather

WNKY News

Louisville PD Seek Help Finding Missing Man

Posted: Updated:
Louisville, KY -

The Louisville Metro Police Department is asking for the community's help locating 27-year-old Bret Broffman, Jr. He has been missing from the Louisville area for the past 2 weeks.
 
He was likely headed to the Bonnaroo Music Festival in Manchester, TN on June 7th, and his vehicle was located near Frank Mills Road in Glasgow on the same day.
 
Broffman is a white male, 5'10", and weighs 140 pounds. If you have seen him or have information on his whereabouts, contact the Louisville Metro Police Department at (502) 574-LMPD(5673) or the Glasgow Police Department at (270) 651-5151.

Powered by Frankly

325 Emmett Ave
Bowling Green, KY 42101

General Phone: 270-781-2140

Can't find something?

Home

Weather

SoKY Sunrise

Radar & SoKY

Program Guide

Powered by WorldNow
All content ©Copyright 2000 - 2017 WNKY. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.