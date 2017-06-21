Bowling Green Man Arrested for Robberies

Bowling Green Police have arrested a man in connection to the recent robberies of two businesses on the US 31 Bypass.

Police say 20 year old Caleb Hall allegedly robbed the Dollar General Store on June 17th and then robbed the Long John Silvers... Just a few blocks down on the bypass... On June 19th.

Detectives received a tip that the man could have been Hall.

When police located and interviewed Hall... He confessed to both robberies.

Hall has been charged with 2 counts of First Degree Robbery.