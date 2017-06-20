Kitchen Guy - Bacon-Avocado Omelet - WNKY.com | SoKY Community, Events, Weather

Kitchen Guy

Kitchen Guy - Bacon-Avocado Omelet

Posted: Updated:

For each omelet:
1 Tbsp unsalted butter
3 large eggs
2 oz bacon, crumbled
2 Tbsp Monterey Jack cheese, shredded
2 ripe avocado slices
1 Tbsp sour cream
2 Tbsp salsa
salt and pepper to taste

Crumble a slice of bacon. Heat butter in an omelet pan.

Whisk the eggs, adding salt and pepper, and cook until mostly set, but still creamy on top.

Evenly spread crumbled bacon and sliced avocado over half the omelet.

Fold the omelet and heat through, turning if desired.

Melt the cheese on top.

Garnish with sour cream and salsa and additional avocado slices.

Powered by Frankly

325 Emmett Ave
Bowling Green, KY 42101

General Phone: 270-781-2140

Can't find something?

Home

Weather

SoKY Sunrise

Radar & SoKY

Program Guide

Powered by WorldNow
All content ©Copyright 2000 - 2017 WNKY. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.