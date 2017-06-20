Kitchen Guy - Bacon-Avocado Omelet

For each omelet:

1 Tbsp unsalted butter

3 large eggs

2 oz bacon, crumbled

2 Tbsp Monterey Jack cheese, shredded

2 ripe avocado slices

1 Tbsp sour cream

2 Tbsp salsa

salt and pepper to taste

Crumble a slice of bacon. Heat butter in an omelet pan.

Whisk the eggs, adding salt and pepper, and cook until mostly set, but still creamy on top.

Evenly spread crumbled bacon and sliced avocado over half the omelet.

Fold the omelet and heat through, turning if desired.

Melt the cheese on top.

Garnish with sour cream and salsa and additional avocado slices.