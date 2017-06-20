Barren County Elected County Retirees Could Face Changes

A proposal announced in Barren County's Fiscal Court meeting on Tuesday could affect all elected county retiree's if passed.

The proposal made by District 3 Magistrate Carl Dickerson would amend the counties administration code to where any elected office holder who retires can't be hired to any county paid position until their term date is up.

This comes after former Jailer Matt Mutter retired and then returned as chief deputy jailer before his original term date expired, along with an increased salary.

Dickerson says although this is the first he's known of a county elected official retiring and then returning to the same department, it sets a precedent that it's okay to leave the position voters placed you in just for the money,

"I just didn't feel like the voters, the citizens of this county elected him to retire--number one--and then go back to doing the same job again for $38,000 more money. That's his yearly salary, it doesn't cost the county anymore, but I just felt like that was abuse of the voters trust."

The proposal passed its first hearing unanimously, but the approval of a second reading is required before it would take effect.