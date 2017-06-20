Police Arrest Woman After High Speed Chase Through 3 Counties

A Louisville woman leads police on a high speed chase through three counties Sunday morning.

Police reports say that 52 year old Sharon Buckland drove her ford mustang on highway u-s 31 through Meade and Hardin counties at speeds over 100 miles per hour.



Officers used stop sticks to finally end the chase in Hart county.



According to citations, Buckland’s father was a passenger in the car and told Buckland to quote "Drive it like you stole it".



Police say Buckland admitted to have taken Hydrocodone and Xanax before the chase began.



Buckland is currently lodged in the Hardin county jail on a number of charges.