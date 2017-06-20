Former Miss America from Kentucky Passes Away

Former Miss America Venus Ramey has passed away.

Ramey died on Saturday at the age of 92 in Science Hill, Kentucky.

Her death was announced by the Morris and Hislope funeral home.

Ramey is known for being the first red-headed Miss America.

She won the title back in 19-44, where she represented Washington D.C.

The pageant winner later moved to Kentucky in 1990 where she lived out the rest of her days.

Ramey made a guest appearance on the tonight show with Jay Leno in 2007 for shooting out the tire of a trespasser at the age of 82.

