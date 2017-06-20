Sen. Rand Paul Keeping Close Eyes on New Health Care Bill

Senator Rand Paul says he's not a "huge fan" of the way his fellow republicans are overseeing the health reform bill.

Paul made that assertion while touring a Kentucky food services company.

Republican Senators are now shepherding their own version of a health reform bill... Following house passage in early May.

But there haven't been any public hearings... A strategy that Paul disagrees with.

And his fellow Kentuckian, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell Is helping develop that strategy.

Senator Paul wants open amendments and the bill to be released for review before any votes are taken.

Some Republican senators want their bill to be passed before the July 4th recess.

