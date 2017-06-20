University of Cumberlands Baseball Player Killed in North Caroli - WNKY.com | SoKY Community, Events, Weather

University of Cumberlands Baseball Player Killed in North Carolina

Charlotte, NC -

(WLEX) The University of the Cumberlands is mourning the loss of a senior baseball player as authorities investigate his shooting death in Charlotte, North Carolina.

According to Charlotte Metropolitan Police, Zachary Finch died on June 18th.

Finch's brother told police that Zachary was home for summer break... He also said that Zachary was meeting people to buy a cell phone from an app called "let go".

Reports say that's when whoever he met attempted to rob him... And when Zachary tried to run... The suspect shot him in the back.

UCC’s Head Baseball Coach Brad Shelton says the community is devastated by the news.

No arrests have been made in the case.

