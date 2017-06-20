Louisville Woman Arrested for Abandoning Her Child - WNKY.com | SoKY Community, Events, Weather

Louisville Woman Arrested for Abandoning Her Child

Louisville, KY -

(WLEX) A Kentucky woman has been charged with abandoning her child with special needs in a hotel conference room.

30-year-old Paloma Smith was arrested Sunday on charges of endangering the welfare of a minor, endangering an incompetent person and criminal trespassing.

An arrest report says a housekeeper at the Galt House Hotel found the 9-year-old about 3:15 am Sunday.

The report says the child was shaking, crying and visibly scared.
 
An officer described the child as having special needs.

