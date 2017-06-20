Lexington Teacher Charged With Sexually Abusing Student

(WLEX) A Para-Educator at an elementary school in Lexington is facing rape charges... After police say she had sex with a former student.

27 year old Lindsey Jarvis of Lexington, was arrested Friday and is facing two counts of third-degree rape.

According to her arrest citation, the victim, who is under 16 years old, and Jarvis had sex on two occasions.

Police say the victim's cell phone had evidence showing the two were in a romantic relationship.

Officials say Jarvis has since resigned from her position at the school.

On Monday afternoon, she pleaded not guilty.

Jarvis is also facing charges in Woodford County related to the same former student.