Simpson County Man Pleads Guilty to Making Explosives

A Simpson County man... Accused of making explosive devices... Plead guilty in court on Friday.

20-year-old Trey Alexander Gwathney-Law pleaded guilty in U.S. district court to one count each of possessing an unregistered firearm and making a firearm.

Law was arrested back in 2015 when he was found making Molotov Cocktails... Witnesses called police to report they saw the devices in a shed behind law's house ... And heard law making threats to blow up Franklin Simpson Middle School.

The U.S. Attorney's Office has recommended a 20 year sentence.

