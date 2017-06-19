KY Lawyer On the Lamb for Scam

The attorney for some former clients of a fugitive Kentucky lawyer is warning about a scam targeting those former clients.



On his Facebook page, Ned Pillersdorf posted that someone is calling former clients of Eric Conn and telling them that since they were victimized by Conn, they are entitled to a special 'Eric Conn compensation fund' of $9000. He says the victims believe the call is legitimate because the identities of those clients has not been made public.



The scammers then request that the victims send them $200 to process the compensation package, and may also call back to demand more money, or even threaten to sue or contact the IRS.



Pillersdorf says several victims have been contacted by this scam. He says this fraud is being executed by skilled con men and warns any former clients of Conn to contact police if you get this call.