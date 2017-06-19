Lexington Teacher's Aide Facing Rape Charges

A teacher's aide at Veterans Park Elementary, who has now resigned, is facing rape charges after police say she had sex with a former student.



Lindsey Jarvis, 27, of Lexington, was arrested Friday and will be arraigned Monday afternoon on two counts of third-degree rape.



According to her arrest citation, the victim, who is under 16 years old, and Jarvis had sex on two occasions. In addition, police say the victim's cell phone had evidence showing the two were in a romantic relationship.



Jarvis is also facing charges in Woodford County related to the same former student.