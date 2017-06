CBS announced its sixteen houseguests for the upcoming season of Big Brother today. The season 19 cast includes people from all over the country, including a government engineer, a rodeo clown, a microbiologist, a cosplay artist, and more. Houseguests will spend their summer competing for the ultimate $500,000 prize. Big Brother 19 launches with a two-night season premiere event on Wednesday, June 28 and Thursday, June 29 on WNKY CBS 40. Meet this season's cast at cbs.com/shows/big_brother/.