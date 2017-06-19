Annual School Drive Campaign Kicks Off with 5K

On Saturday morning, a 5K to kick off the area's largest school drive campaign was held.

Over one hundred South Central Kentucky runners participated in the second annual Stuff the Bus Family Fun Run at Chaney's Dairy Barn. Stuff the Bus Organizers can't thank the community enough for their support kicking off the annual school drive campaign.

Stuff the Bus organizer and local radio personality Tony Rose continues to be amazed by the South Central Kentucky community.

"Thank you so much to the amazing community that we live in here in Southern Kentucky. Coming out and supporting not only this event but our Stuff the Bus school supply drive as well. To all of the folks out there that came out on this Saturday morning to donate their time as well as volunteering at this event," Rose said after the 5k.

At the run, the Stuff the Bus committee also named their 2017 scholarship award recipients. Rebecca Hurley of Barren County High School and Lindsey Garrett of WKU were acknowledged as recipients at the run and received a $1,000 scholarship presented by Stuff the Bus & Western Kentucky University College Heights Foundation.

This year's Stuff the Bus Campaign kick off tour begins June 30 at Bluegrass Cellular in Russellville, building donations and excitement for twelfth annual Stuff the Bus campaign July 20 through July 24. Find out more about Stuff the Bus at their Facebook page - www.facebook.com/stuffthebusbg.

