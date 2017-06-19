Hot Rods Out in Full Force in Bowling Green

Over the weekend, the NHRA 15th Annual Holley National Hot Rod Reunion was held at Beech Bend Raceway Park.

The annual gathering draws car owners and enthusiasts from across South Central Kentucky and the United States for three days of featured events...including drag races, car shows, and more. Car products suppliers and companies, local businesses, and organizations were also on hand. For more information on the NHRA and find out details on next year's event, visit www.nhramuseum.org.