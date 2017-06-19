23rd Annual Hot Rod Power Tour Concludes in Bowling Green - WNKY.com | SoKY Community, Events, Weather

23rd Annual Hot Rod Power Tour Concludes in Bowling Green

Bowling Green, KY -

The tour began on June 10th and ended seven days later on June 16th after stopping by seven cities and bringing together over 6,000 vehicles and 100,000 spectators. 

The event prides itself as the finest high-end automotive tour in the world--welcoming owners of all makes and models, and enthusiasts to come celebrate their love for performance cars throughout small town America.

Their last stop near the Bowling Green-Warren County Regional Airport featured hundreds of hot rods on display, auto-cross and drag strip fun runs, autograph sessions, giveaways and more.

