The Bluegrass Vineyard, located in Smiths Grove, is having its' grand opening this weekend on Saturday, June 16 from noon to 6 p.m.



The winery offers a wide variety of wines, ranging from a red Cabernet Franc to a white Chardonel. Specialty wines such as Rhubarb are also available.



The vineyard will be open every weekend, Saturdays and Sundays, from 12-6 p.m.