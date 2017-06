Bowling Green Municipal Utilities crews will be repairing a water main leak on Broadway Avenue on Tuesday, June 20th. All eastbound lanes of Broadway Avenue will be closed from 8:00 a.m. to 11:00 p.m. from Nutwood Street to the Smallhouse Road/Covington Street Intersection. Drivers should plan to use Nutwood Street, E. 13th Avenue, and Smallhouse Road as detours, or seek an alternate route.



B.G.M.U urges all drivers to exercise caution when driving through the area.