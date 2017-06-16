Outreach Center Specializing in Organ Transplants in BG This Week

Starting this week, a medical clinic specializing in organ transplants has opened an outreach center in Bowling Green.



Specialists from the Jewish Hospital Trager Transplant Center in Louisville will visit Fresenius Kidney Care on Lyda avenue on the first and third Thursday of every month from 10:30 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. This will save a lot of time and money for patients for the South Central Kentucky area.



The center in Louisville and the U.K. Hospital in Lexington are the only other two in the state that do organ transplant work.