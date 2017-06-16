Outreach Center Specializing in Organ Transplants in BG This Wee - WNKY.com | SoKY Community, Events, Weather

WNKY New

Outreach Center Specializing in Organ Transplants in BG This Week

Posted: Updated:
By WNKY NEWS
Bowling Green, KY -

Starting this week, a medical clinic specializing in organ transplants has opened an outreach center in Bowling Green.
 
Specialists from the Jewish Hospital Trager Transplant Center in Louisville will visit Fresenius Kidney Care on Lyda avenue on the first and third Thursday of every month from 10:30 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. This will save a lot of time and money for patients for the South Central Kentucky area.
 
The center in Louisville and the U.K. Hospital in Lexington are the only other two in the state that do organ transplant work.

Powered by Frankly

325 Emmett Ave
Bowling Green, KY 42101

General Phone: 270-781-2140

Can't find something?

Home

Weather

SoKY Sunrise

Radar & SoKY

Program Guide

Powered by WorldNow
All content ©Copyright 2000 - 2017 WNKY. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.