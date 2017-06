Kentucky State Police are looking for a couple that stole winnings from another person's slot machine in Henderson.

While the winner was turned away briefly, the man and woman cashed out the winnings and then left with an undisclosed amount of cash.

This happened at the Ellis Park Racetrack around 4:00 P.M. on Thursday.

If you have any knowledge of this case, please call Kentucky State Police at 270-826-3312.