Four National Guard Soldiers Arrested for Sexual Assault

Kentucky State Police have arrested four National Guard soldiers following the investigation of a sexual assault in Calloway County.

According to Kentucky State Police, officers responded to Murray-Calloway County Hospital around 10:00 am on June 3rd for report of a sexual assault.

They say investigations revealed the victim was provided with alcohol and then sexually assaulted by four soldiers who were staying in the county in preparation for weekend deployment.

Trooper Jody Cash of KSP Post 1 says, "a detective and a trooper responded and met with the victim there, took the report from her and then from there furthered the investigation by going several difference places trying to collect some evidence and then locating and speaking with the four named suspects, and after speaking with the four of them, took them all into custody."

25-year-old Anthony R. Tubolino of Auburn was charged with second degree rape and sodomy, and third degree unlawful transaction with a minor.

19-year-old Tyler Hart of Bowling Green was charged with first degree sexual abuse and second degree sodomy...

And 22-year-old Jacob F. Ruth and 21-year-old Austin L. Dennis of Munfordville are both facing charges of second degree sodomy.

Kentucky State Police say the National Guard assisted in the investigation and are remaining cooperative with the post.

All four suspects have posted bond at the Calloway County Jail and three are awaiting arraignment on June 20th where a judge will automatically enter a not guilty plea and set a date or a preliminary hearing in circuit court.



