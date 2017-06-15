Counterfeit Money Found in Bowling Green Apartment

A Bowling Green maintenance man found a counterfeit money operation in a Bowling Green apartment.



On June 6th, a maintenance man at the Enclave apartments off Fairview Avenue found 9 pages of counterfeit bills and a printer/copier used for making the fake money.



Police say the worker entered the apartment to see if it had been cleaned out after the residents vacated the apartment. The residents signed a document saying they'd be out of the place by the end of May due to failure to pay rent.



Authorities say at first glance the money could have easily passed as real, and felony charges are likely since this sort of crime affects a lot of people.



So far, no arrests have been made. The U.S. Secret Service is assisting with the investigation.