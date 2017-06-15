Missing Grayson County Teens Back at Home

Two Grayson County teens missing since January have been found safe and are back home with their families.



The Grayson County Sheriff's Office contacted 17-year-old Stephanie Pelfrey through social media and advise her to go to a local police station and let them know she was safe. After meeting with the Springfield police department, she was released to her family.



Grayson County Sheriff Norman Chaffins says that the recent news of the death of Savannah Crawford played a role in Pelfrey’s safe return.



16-year-old Dillon Hendricks was also found on social media. He posted on Facebook that he had returned home to his family on Wednesday.

