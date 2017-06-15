BREAKING: NCAA Punishes U of L Basketball Program and Pitino - WNKY.com | SoKY Community, Events, Weather

WNKY News

BREAKING: NCAA Punishes U of L Basketball Program and Pitino

Posted: Updated:
By WNKY NEWS
Louisville, KY -

Just a couple of hours ago, the NCAA committee on infractions ruled that former assistant Andre McGee and head coach Rick Pitino violated rules and responsibilities.

McGee is alleged to have hired strippers to entertain players and recruits.

Pitino has been banned for the first 5 ACC games of the season... McGee, who's no longer with the program... Has received a 10-year show clause penalty.

The program itself is now on a four year probation... Plus the team must forfeit all wins from the 2010 season to the 2014 season.

It's not clear yet if that includes the Cards 2013 national title.

You can view the NCAA findings by clicking here.

Powered by Frankly

325 Emmett Ave
Bowling Green, KY 42101

General Phone: 270-781-2140

Can't find something?

Home

Weather

SoKY Sunrise

Radar & SoKY

Program Guide

Powered by WorldNow
All content ©Copyright 2000 - 2017 WNKY. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.