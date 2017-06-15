BREAKING: NCAA Punishes U of L Basketball Program and Pitino

Just a couple of hours ago, the NCAA committee on infractions ruled that former assistant Andre McGee and head coach Rick Pitino violated rules and responsibilities.

McGee is alleged to have hired strippers to entertain players and recruits.

Pitino has been banned for the first 5 ACC games of the season... McGee, who's no longer with the program... Has received a 10-year show clause penalty.

The program itself is now on a four year probation... Plus the team must forfeit all wins from the 2010 season to the 2014 season.

It's not clear yet if that includes the Cards 2013 national title.

You can view the NCAA findings by clicking here.