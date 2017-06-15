Flag Day Ceremony Held in Bowling Green

The Kentucky Veterans of Foreign Wars held their annual Flag Day event Wednesday evening.

The veterans at post 1298 honored those who defended the flag by retiring it in a short annual ceremony.

The ceremony featured a 21 gun salute, singing of the national anthem, pledge of allegiance and burning of the flag that has flown over the post the past year.

The flag is cut down each of the 13 stripes and put to rest in the fire individually, and then the stars last.

Veteran Gerald Mounce says retiring the flag in this way is a way to honor what it stands for and those who have served to protect those values,

“It’s great respect for us and it gives us closure on a lot of things when we retire our flags. You know, a lot of us have gone through a lot in our time in the military. So, it helps us to get through some things and we all come together, it shows great respect for each other and our flag.”