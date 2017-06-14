Burn Out Goes for Doctors Too

If you've ever had the feeling your doctor is burnt out, chances are you're right. Physicians are busier than ever. And hospitals are worried, as their staff is overwhelmed, the quality of care goes down, and medical errors go up.



Amanda North is a busy doctor at New York’s Montefiore hospital. She's also a mother of three, and shortly after the birth of her youngest, she found herself exhausted and overwhelmed.



She says, “I was stressed 100 percent of the time. And all I could think about was how much I wasn't getting done. All the things I was failing to do rather than focusing on the things I was achieving.”



Just a year into her practice, and seeing as many as 50-patients a day found her suffering from physician burnout. A study at the Mayo Clinic found more than half of American doctors have been in the same boat – exhausted and losing their sense of purpose.



Doctor Brenda Boatswain is a coordinator at Montefiore’s Wellness department, which offers services to overwhelmed doctors. She says that stress management skills, mindfulness skills, relaxation and then returning to a sense of balance are what’s necessary to find joy and balance in their lives



Hospital staff are encouraged to drop in for meditation classes or individual counseling to reduce stress.



Doctor North is spreading the word in a recent article on burnout. She says she got her own stress under control by finding meaning in her life. With the help of exercise and community, she developed a fuller life outside the hospital.