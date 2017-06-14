BGHS Athletic Director, Basketball Coach Stepping Down

Another iconic South Central Kentucky coach is hanging it up.



Bowling Green Independent Schools announced that high school basketball coach and athletic director D.G. Sherrill is stepping down from those two positions.



Coach Sherrill spent the last 11 seasons directing the Purples basketball team to an overall record of 294 and 76, including a 36 and 2 season that ended with a state championship.



Sherrill says it's a nice feeling going out on top. His next step is the Director of Pupil Personnel for the Bowling Green Independent School District.



Sherrill will assume that role on July first.

