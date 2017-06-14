Two Glasgow Men Facing Meth Charges

What started out as a theft investigation, ended much differently for two friends from Glasgow.



39-year-old Kelly Kerney and 33-year-old John Poindexter are facing charges of manufacturing and possession of meth.



Around 10 Saturday, Barren county sheriff's deputies responded to 1680 Tompkinsville Road to investigate a theft... Kearney gave consent to deputies to search the home. Which led to authorities finding a spent shake.



Authorities did find drug paraphenalia , which was confiscated by Police.