Senator Paul on Field During Ball Practice

Kentucky U. S. Senator Rand Paul was at the congressional ball practice this morning when the shooting took place.



Paul credited members of the U.S.Capitol police with confronting the gunman during a the congressional ball practices session Wednesday morning.



He was outside the fence in the batting cage when the shooting started. He shielded himself with a tree, but worried that he might not be protected.



Paul said he had been at bat 3 minutes before the shooting started. He heard about 50 to 60 shots before capitol police returned fire.



Paul said the team had been practicing for about two months for a planned game on Thursday.

