(WLEX) An investigation is underway after a body was found near an old rock quarry.

The body was found off U.S. Highway 25, just east of Mount Vernon.

According to the sheriff's office, the body is badly decomposed and, as of now, it is difficult to determine if there were any signs of trauma.

The individuals who discovered the body had been searching for a friend who had been missing for several days.

The remains were sent to Frankfort for autopsy and identification.