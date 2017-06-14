Lexington Girl Fighting for Life After Being Shot at Slumber Party

(WLEX) A Kentucky girl... Who's supposed to celebrate her 12th birthday Wednesday... Is instead fighting for her life after being shot at her slumber party.



Lexington police say at around 3 Tuesday morning someone shot up a house filled with sleeping little girls spending the night for a friend's birthday.



The birthday girl who was sleeping near the front of the house was struck by at least one of the bullets.



A neighbor, who's daughter was at the party, says he's thankful the girls were all lying down at the time of the shooting.



The victim was taken to a nearby hospital with possible injuries to her back or spine... No word on her current condition.