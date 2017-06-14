Vigil Held for Savanna Crawford

(WAVE 3) Friends and family members of Savanna Crawford gathered in Leitchfield Tuesday evening... To honor her memory with a vigil.

Savanna Crawford's body was discovered a little less than 20 miles from Hardin County. Now investigators are trying to determine how she died and figure out how she got there.



Police Chief Kevin Henderson says an autopsy revealed no signs of trauma or broken bones and the manner of death is currently listed as undetermined. Her body was discovered on land under a bridge on Kentucky 84 near the Western Kentucky Parkway.



Chief Henderson says Crawford was known to be suicidal, but there are some unusual circumstances surrounding her death that he is not wanting to release at this time. Right now they want to figure out how she got to Hardin County.

