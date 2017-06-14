Kitchen Guy - Coquille St-Jacques

Ingredients

8 oz button mushrooms, minced

6 Tbsp unsalted butter

3 small shallots, minced

2 Tbsp parsley, minced

1 Tbsp fresh tarragon, minced, plus whole tarragon leaves for garnish

salt and pepper to taste

3/4 cup dry vermouth

3/4 cup hot water

1 bay leaf

12 large sea scallops (2 per serving)

2 Tbsp flour

1/2 cup heavy cream

2/3 cup shredded Gruyere cheese (substitute Swiss if you must)

1/2 tsp fresh lemon juice

Method

Heat mushrooms, 4 Tbsp butter and 2/3 of the shallots in a saucepan over medium heat. Cook until the mixture forms a loose paste, about 25 minutes. Stir in parsley and minced tarragon and season with salt and pepper.

Divide mixture among six gratin dishes (or scallop shells if you have them). In the same pan, bring vermouth and water to a boil, adding shallots, bay leaf and salt. Add scallops and cook until barely tender, about 2 minutes total.

Remove scallops and place over the mushrooms in the dishes. Continue boiling the cooking liquid until reduced to half a cup, about 10 minutes. Strain into a small bowl or measuring cup. Heat the broiler.

Heat remaining butter and flour and create a roux, cooking until smooth. Add reduced cooking liquid and cream. Cook until thickened. Add the cheese, lemon juice, salt and pepper and divide the sauce over the scallops.

Place the dishes under the broiler and cook until browned and hubby on top, about 3 minutes. Garnish with whole tarragon leaves.