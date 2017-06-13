2017 High School Bowl Date Announced

Warren County Board of Education announced the date of the Citizens First Bowl alongside the sponsors check presentation at WKU Tuesday evening.

The bowl will kick off on August 26th at WKU's L.T. Smith Stadium with the South Warren Spartans versus the Warren Central Dragons at 5:00 pm and the Greenwood Gators versus the Warren East Raiders at 8:00 pm.

Citizens First Bank and Leachman, Buick, GMC Automotive both presented checks to cover the full cost of the bowl.

Coach Chris Seabolt of Greenwood High School says playing on a college field is the chance of a lifetime for some of his players who will go onto other careers and the fact that they get to share that moment with the three other high schools here is bittersweet,

"We will have a trophy for each winning team, but you know, at that point it's really not about a trophy--it's probably more about the opportunity that they get, the experience that they'll have and a little bit of bragging rights with their friends at other schools."

You can purchase advance tickets for $10.00 or at the WKU gate for $12.00.