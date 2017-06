And finally this afternoon, South Warren's athletic director, Chris Decker confirms that head softball coach Chris Riggs has resigned from the position.



The news comes just a few days after the Spartans finished third in the state.



Riggs has been the softball coach since the program started seven years ago.



This year's team finished the 2017 season with a school record 36 wins.



Decker also confirmed that Riggs will stay on South Warren as member of the faculty.