Buckner Sentenced to 10 Years in Prison

A local teen accepts a plea bargain that will sentence him to 10 years in prison for shooting another teen in the head over an argument about high school football.



19-year-old Cameron Buckner was sentenced in Warren Circuit Court Monday to 10 years in prison for assault. He will be eligible for parole again in two years.



Buckner shot 19-year-old Mason South in the head during an argument about which high school football team was better back on August 9th at Kereiakes Park.



Buckner pled guilty to a lesser charge of assault this past May. Commonwealth attorney Chris Cohron tells WNKY that Buckner will probably only serve 5 to 6 years of his sentence.

