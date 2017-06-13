Buckner Sentenced to 10 Years in Prison - WNKY.com | SoKY Community, Events, Weather

Buckner Sentenced to 10 Years in Prison

By WNKY NEWS
Bowling Green, KY -

A local teen accepts a plea bargain that will sentence him to 10 years in prison for shooting another teen in the head over an argument about high school football.
 
19-year-old Cameron Buckner was sentenced in Warren Circuit Court Monday to 10 years in prison for assault. He will be eligible for parole again in two years.
 
Buckner shot 19-year-old Mason South in the head during an argument about which high school football team was better back on August 9th at Kereiakes Park.
 
Buckner pled guilty to a lesser charge of assault this past May. Commonwealth attorney Chris Cohron tells WNKY that Buckner will probably only serve 5 to 6 years of his sentence.
 

