Property Tax Increase on Docket at BG Board of Education Meeting

A proposed property tax increase is being considered at tonight's Bowling Green Board of Education meeting. The increase would raise the current rate about 5 cents, and would generate over $11,000,000 in revenue.



Superintendent Gary Fields said the money will go toward planned renovation of Bowling Green High School, and would greatly speed up the school repairs, avoiding a drawn-out renovation project which could increase costs.



A public hearing is set for 6:00 PM Monday night at the Bowling Green Independent School District office at 1211 Center Street. The public is encouraged to attend to provide feedback.