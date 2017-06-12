Property Tax Increase on Docket at BG Board of Education Meeting - WNKY.com | SoKY Community, Events, Weather

Property Tax Increase on Docket at BG Board of Education Meeting

A proposed property tax increase is being considered at tonight's Bowling Green Board of Education meeting. The increase would raise the current rate about 5 cents, and would generate over $11,000,000 in revenue. 
 
Superintendent Gary Fields said the money will go toward planned renovation of Bowling Green High School, and would greatly speed up the school repairs, avoiding a drawn-out renovation project which could increase costs.
 
A public hearing is set for 6:00 PM Monday night at the Bowling Green Independent School District office at 1211 Center Street. The public is encouraged to attend to provide feedback.

