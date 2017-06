Three soldiers stationed at Fort Campbell have been identified as victims of a weekend attack in Afghanistan.



The Department of Defense has identified 25-year-old Sergeant Erick Houck, 29-year-old Sergeant William Bays, and 22-year-old Corporal Dillon Baldridge. All three were attacked in Peka Valley in the Nangarhar Province of Afghanistan, where they died of multiple gunshot wounds.



The attack is under investigation by the Department of Defense.