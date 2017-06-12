Former KY State Representative Arrested for Assault

A former Kentucky state representative was arrested Sunday for assault.



51-year-old Johnny Bell, a former Kentucky state representative, and 21-year-old Latonya Clayton are facing charges of assault in the fourth degree.



According to the arrest citation... Kentucky state police responded to the 3300 block of Tompkinsville Road in Barren County for a complaint that Bell pulled Clayton forcefully from a vehicle causing an injury to her eye and wrist.



The arrest citation states that Bell said Clayton broke into his residence after an earlier altercation between the two at a Glasgow apartment where he was struck by Clayton with an umbrella causing minor injuries.



Bell has since been released from the Barren County Detention Center... Clayton still remains in custody.