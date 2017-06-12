Commonwealth May Seek Death Penalty in Butler County Murder Case - WNKY.com | SoKY Community, Events, Weather

WNKY News

Commonwealth May Seek Death Penalty in Butler County Murder Case

Posted: Updated:
By WNKY NEWS
Morgantown, KY -

The Commonwealth of Kentucky may seek the penalty in a local murder case.
 
33-year-old Charles Lindsey of Roundhill could be sentenced to death if he's convicted of murder and arson charges. His victims were killed and their bodies found in a burnt car in Butler County last November... 
 
Commonwealth attorney Blake Chambers tells WNKY they have filed paperwork for the death penalty due to aggravating circumstances.
 
Three accomplices, 22-year-old Arlexis Kawai, 21-year-old Helen Rone and 27-year-old Kayla Ford, are all facing complicity to murder and arson charges as well; however, Chambers says so far no paperwork has been filed for the death penalty on the other three involved in the double murder case.

