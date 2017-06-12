Monday Marks One Year Since Orlando Mass Shooting

Monday, is the one year anniversary of the worst mass shooting in memory.

One gunman entered a gay night club in Orlando, Florida and killed 49 people before he was killed in a shootout with police.

In Orlando, mourners brought flowers and painful memories to Pulse Night Club. Some couldn't stay away.

"The whole community came together right afterward we all worked and raised money and tried to help as much as we could... The families...Just means a lot to be here" a survivor said.

Many at the scene of the mass shooting just stood quietly and remembered the lives lost.

It was June 12, just after 2 a-m when Omar Mateen fired the first shots inside the gay nightclub. Club patrons struggled for survival.

49 people were killed. It was the worst mass shooting in recent US history.

Mateen, who pledged allegiance to the Islamic state during the attack, was eventually killed by police after a three hour stand-off.

Today, Pulse Night Club is a public memorial....decorated with flowers, messages....and reminders of what happened.