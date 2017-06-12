Lady Spartans Finish Third in State Tournament

After playing almost 50 innings of softball in just under 3 days, the South Warren Lady Spartans’ bid for a state championship fell just short over the weekend.



Every game the Spartans won at the K-H-S-A-A Softball Tournament in Owensboro… came in their last at-bat… including a 14 inning marathon against Mercy on Friday night.



Saturday morning, South Warren stayed alive by beating Owensboro Catholic in a bizarre play that included a fielding error… that allowed Madilyn Daugherty to score the winning run.



Almost immediately after that emotional win, the Spartans then had to play in an elimination game with Male.



The Bulldogs would go on to beat the Spartans by run-rule in the fifth inning.



Despite finishing just 2 games short of a state title… coach Chris Riggs says the girls have no reason to hang their heads.



Madisonville North-Hopkins beat male in the title game… the Spartans finished with a school record of 36 wins for the season.