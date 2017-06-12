Louisville Man Confesses to Killing of Newborn

(WAVE) A three-month old is dead in Louisville... and the mother's boyfriend is charged with murder.

Paramedics were called to a home on Jessica Allen Drive near Fern Creek around 8 Friday morning... where they found the three-month-old unresponsive.

He was rushed to Norton’s Hospital... Where he later died.

Police say the mother's boyfriend - 24-year-old Cody Bates - admitted to killing the boy.

He's in Louisville Metro Corrections facing murder charges. The baby's name has not been released.