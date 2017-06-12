Boat Catches Fire at Eddy Creek Marina

(WPSD) Some scary moments for people at the Eddy Creek Marina in Eddyville, Kentucky on Friday... after a boat catches fire on the water with a man on board.

As Valerie Dieling watched it burn through her camera lens, Rachael Klueppel saw it up close.

Klueppel said, “There was a loud pop noise that came from the boat and then smoke was rolling up and it kind of just burst into flames right there. And it was right up against that dock right there."

The man onboard was not wearing a life jacket. An employee at Eddy Creek Marina Resort created waves to push the boat away from the dock. And it worked.

Klueppel says, “It drifted probably out into the middle of the bay. By that time you could hear all the fire trucks and people coming."

Firefighters towed the boat to shore where they put out the flames. Investigators still do not know the cause of the fire.