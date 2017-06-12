Former Providence Police Offer in Jail

A former officer with the Providence Police Department has been indicted in federal court on three charges.

The grand jury indicted 42-year-old William Dukes, Jr., of Greenville, who was arrested on Monday June 12 and is in federal custody.

Dukes is charged with two counts of willfully depriving an arrestee of his constitutional rights, including the right to free speech, and one count of falsifying documents to impede an investigation. These charges stem from a May 26, 2016 incident, where Dukes while acting under color of law as a police officer, arrested a man identified only as J.L. without probable cause. Dukes took J.L. in to prevent the man from filing a complaint against him, then falsified a document to obstruct the investigation of the matter.

If convicted, Dukes faces a maximum of 10 years on the first two counts, and 20 years on the third.