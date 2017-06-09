Charges Changed in Apartment Complex Shooting

Two men accused of shooting a man during a robbery at a Bowling Green apartment complex in March of 2016 have new charges.



In Warren Circuit Court Wednesday, 25-year-old Dantoine Steen and 22-year-old Aron Strange received a superseding indictment; this means that the charges in the case have been changed to fit the crime as the case readies for trial.



Steen and Strange were originally charged with assault, but now face robbery charges which encompasses assault. These charges stem from an incident back in March 2016 where the men allegedly shot 18-year-old Mario Lopez multiple times during a robbery at College Suites Apartments.

