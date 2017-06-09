High-Traffic Intersection Changes Underway

A busy section of the William H. Natcher Parkway is getting a much-needed face lift.



The stretch of the parkway from I-65 to Exit 9 will be one-lane traffic until the end of August. Kentucky Transportation Cabinet workers say they are doing shoulder repairs, drainage system upgrades, and resurfacing the stretch of the highway.



The lane closures will vary during different stages of the project, so workers are urging people to slow down and be cautious when driving on this section of roadway. The workers will be close to traffic, separated from cars only by construction barrels, and the speed limit has been lowered to 55 miles per hour.



They also urge drivers to pay attention when driving and make sure to yield when merging onto the highway.

