Allen Co. Accountant in Hot Water

An Allen County accountant is facing hefty fraud charges.

50-year-old Stephen C. Jones is charged with one count of wire fraud and five counts of presentation of tax false returns.

Information filed in the U.S. District Court of Bowling Green accuses Jones of transferring $4,924.21 out of his work place’s account at CPC commodities in Fountain Run and into his own, and not reporting a total of $632,171 income to the IRS between 2011 and 2015.

Charges in Kentucky Circuit Court have been dismissed in order for Jones to be prosecuted in federal court.

If convicted, he faces a maximum of twenty years in prison for the wire fraud count and up to three years for each one of the five counts of presenting false returns.